Bindi went all out in celebrating mom Terri Irwin on her 58th birthday

Bindi Irwin Says Baby Grace is 'Blessed Beyond Measure' to Have Grandma Terri in Birthday Tribute

Bindi Irwin is showering mom Terri Irwin with birthday love!

Terri celebrated her 58th birthday on Tuesday, and her family took every opportunity to celebrate the mom of two. Bindi shared sweet tributes to her mom on Instagram throughout the day.

Bindi praised Terri for being a wonderful grandma to daughter Grace Warrior, 15 months, in one of her posts. "Grace's 'Bunny,'" Bindi captioned photos of grandmother and granddaughter from throughout her first year.

"Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Bunny!"

Bindi began celebrating her mom just hours before her birthday officially kicked off. Sharing a family photo, she wrote, "Mum, I couldn't wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are."

"Thank you for being born. ❤️ I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I'm grateful for your kind heart and strong soul every day. Of all the good things in this world, you're the most wonderful."

In May, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about howbecoming a mom made her see her mom in a new light. Bindi's father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, died suddenly in 2006 at age 44, leaving Terri to raise Bindi and her younger brother Robert, who were 8 and 2 at the time.

"I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis. Dad passed away when we were very little," she said. "She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own."

Bindi added, "I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom."

"[Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad's legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale," said Bindi. "I am speechless. I don't know how she did it all. She's such a strong superwoman."

In 2018, Terri opened up to PEOPLE about how she moved through the challenging moment of suddenly losing her husband while raising two young children.

One of the ways she coped was to sit down with her children every night. "We'd each say our favorite part of the day, what we were most looking forward to tomorrow, and a good deed we did that day," she said. "You can't focus on yourself. You need to focus on what you're doing for others and then you can start to heal."

While Terri said the family still misses Steve daily, their mission is to carry on his legacy and passion for conservation.