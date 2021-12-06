Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Loves Watching the Water Splash in Their 'Backyard' Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell live at the Australia Zoo where they raise 8-month-old daughter Grace Warrior

Baby Grace has the perfect backyard to grow up in.

On Saturday, Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a photo of her 8-month-old daughter Grace Warrior during their stroll through the Australia Zoo, where she and husband Chandler Powell, 25, live and raise their little girl.

Irwin's photo shows Grace smiling from her stroller as they walk through their "backyard," featuring the zoo's water park.

"She loves watching the water splash. Best. Backyard.💚💙 @australiazoo," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned the sweet snap.

Irwin is often sharing photos from her mother-daughter walks around the Australia Zoo. Last month, the mom of one admitted that one of her favorite pastimes is "Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam."

"Best part of my day, every day," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself crouched down next to Grace in her stroller alongside their family dog Piggy.

At the time, little Grace also marked a major milestone as she turned 8 months old. Irwin celebrated with a pair of amusing snapshots taken by her brother Robert, showing Grace posed in the mouth of a giant crocodile statue at the zoo.

She captioned the photos, in which Grace bravely sat in the jaws of the fake reptilian creature: "And here we are, our baby girl is 8 months old and her personality continues to shine."

Bindi Irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"One of the things she likes most is our giant crocodile statue here at Australia Zoo. She's growing up so fast and her smile lights up the world. 💛🐊 Grace Warrior, we love you beyond description," Irwin raved.

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she wants Grace to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.