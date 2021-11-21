Bindi Irwin welcomed her first baby with husband Chandler Powell in March

Bindi Irwin Says Being Grace Warrior's Mom Is the 'Best Part' of Her Life

Bindi Irwin is one loving mama!

On Friday, the 23-year-old mom to Grace Warrior, 7 months, posted an adorable snapshot of the pair enjoying each other's company.

The mommy-daughter duo appeared to be lounging on the couch, as Grace flashed her toothless smile for the camera. The adorable baby wore a pink ruffled top and patterned cloth diaper, while holding on tight to her pacifier in the photo snapped by her mama.

"Grace Warrior, the best part of my life is being your mama," Irwin captioned the sweet post.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who shares baby Grace with husband Chandler Powell, often shares photos of her daughter on social media.

Earlier this week, the conservationist mom revealed the "best part of her day" was a daily stroll with her family by her side. "Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam. Best part of my day, every day," Irwin captioned a photo of herself, Grace Warrior and their dog Piggy on Instagram.

Last weekend, the family of three rang in Powell's 25th birthday with a zoo-themed cake honoring the Australia Zoo.

"Celebrating my best friend. Cake inspired by the most amazing rhinoceros dad here at the Australia Zoo," Irwin wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple offered fans a closer look at the festivities on the zoo's YouTube channel.

"Today is a very, very exciting one. Chandler is celebrating his 25th birthday. That is right, my husband, Grace's dad," the zookeeper said in the YouTube video.