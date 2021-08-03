Bindi Irwin Says 4-Month-Old Daughter Grace 'Loves a Selfie' — and Shares Her Cute Snaps!

Grace Warrior can't get enough of the camera!

Bindi Irwin shared several adorable photos with her 4-month-old daughter to her Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, "This girl … loves a selfie."

One picture showed Irwin smiling behind her baby girl, while another included husband Chandler Powell sitting beside the mother-daughter duo as their little one reached for the camera lens.

When actress Alexa PenaVega called Grace "so precious" in the comments section, Irwin wrote back, "Thank you so much 💗 She's such a sweetheart."

"She's so cute!!!!" raved Better Things star Olivia Edward, to which the new mom replied, "Can't wait for her to meet you guys!!"

Irwin's post comes two weeks after the wildlife conservationist's return to Instagram following a month-long hiatus from social media to focus on her family and mental health.

In July, Irwin marked her debut back on the photo sharing platform by posting a "collection of my favourite moments this month," which included several shots of herself with Powell, 24, and their daughter.

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us," she wrote at the time. "Infinite love and gratitude in my heart."

Grace is Irwin and Powell's first child together. The couple welcomed their daughter on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Irwin told PEOPLE this June of her first few days of motherhood. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

"I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time," Powell said. "That was incredible to watch."

"It was surreal bringing her home and knowing that that's our baby," added the father of one. "It's amazing how you can go without sleep and still think this little thing is the most magical thing in the world."

Since bringing their baby home, the proud parents — who live and work at the Australia Zoo — have wasted no time in sharing their passion for animals with Grace.