Bindi Irwin and Sadie Robertson Talk New Motherhood, Having Baby Daughters: 'Your Heart Grows'

Bindi Irwin and Sadie Robertson can't speak highly enough about the joys of new motherhood.

The fellow Dancing with the Stars alums chatted during a wide-ranging conversation on Facebook Live Audio Tuesday, sharing what they've found to be the biggest takeaways from becoming parents.

Robertson, 24, gave birth to daughter Honey James with husband Christian Huff on May 11, and Irwin, 23, and husband Chandler Powell share daughter Grace Warrior, whom they welcomed on March 25.

Irwin talked about how "everything clicks into place" with a baby, adding, "There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it's like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in."

"Because as a couple we love each other so much; through everything, we are there for each other. We love each other," continued Irwin. "And then you bring into this world this beautiful little person and the capacity of love that you can hold within is extraordinary. It's so special."

Robertson agreed, saying it's "such a different kind of love" shared between a mother and her child.

"It's such a selfless love," says Robertson. "... With your child, it's like, they can't do anything for you, but they're everything to you. You can't give me anything, but you've already given me everything by being who you are. I think that that in and of itself is just a love that you've never experienced before because it has nothing to do with what they do, what they can and can't do; it's just who they are."

"You just love who they are, and you're already so proud of who they are," she mused.

Robertson announced the arrival of Honey a day after her baby was born by sharing photos from the hospital. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos on Instagram. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Irwin, meanwhile, broke the news of her baby's arrival by writing on Instagram in March, "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."