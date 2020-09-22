Bindi Irwin Reveals She & Husband Chandler Are Expecting a Baby Girl: 'Can't Wait for Her Arrival'

"Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world," wrote Chandler Powell on Instagram

Bindi Irwin is expecting a baby girl!

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Crikey! It’s the Irwins star announced on Instagram that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting a daughter. Last month, Irwin announced that she is expecting her first child with Powell after the couple tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️," wrote Irwin, sharing a photo of herself and Chandler smiling with a sonogram while surrounded by pink flowers and hugging a giant tortoise. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

Over on his own Instagram, Powell also shared his excitement, writing: "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be ❤️."

Announcing her pregnancy last month, Irwin wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," captioning a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Powell commented on his wife's post at the time, writing, "You're going to be the best mother ❤️"

Several weeks later, Irwin shared the story of when the newlyweds first found out they would be parents.

"I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea," recalled Irwin in an Instagram caption. "He didn't hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are."

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents," she continued. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can't wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."