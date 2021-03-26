Bindi Irwin Reveals Touching Way Newborn's Middle Name Pays Tribute to Late Dad Steve's Legacy

Bindi Irwin honored her late father Steve Irwin with her baby girl's moniker.

The 22-year-old revealed Friday that she welcomed her first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. In her Instagram baby announcement, Bindi shared the emotional meaning behind the newborn's name and how it honors Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," writes the new mom. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continues, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Bindi told The Bump last month that she and Powell were waiting to meet their baby before officially naming her.

"We are waiting to meet her before we decide on a name. We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she said at the time. "We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

Leading up to the baby's birth, the couple referred to their girl as Baby Wildlife Warrior, a nickname she explained also paid tribute to Steve, a.k.a. the Crocodile Hunter, who was big on wildlife conservation, just like the family continues to be.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," said Bindi. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

She added, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

New grandmother Terri Irwin, 56, shared a congratulatory message to her daughter on welcoming her first child.