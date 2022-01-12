Bindi Irwin showed off daughter Grace Warrior’s adorable new move in the front the camera in a video posted to Instagram

Bindi Irwin Reveals Her 'New Favorite Thing' That Daughter Grace Does in Front of the Camera

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell can't get enough of 10-month-old daughter Grace Warrior's cute new habit.

In an Instagram video posted to Irwin's account on Tuesday, the 23-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star showed followers baby Grace's current go-to move when she's in front of the camera.

"Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing," Irwin captioned an adorable video of herself, Powell and Grace, who pokes the lens with her tiny finger straight-on in the clip.

"Grace is the cutest thing on this planet❤️," Powell, 25, wrote in the comment section.

Irwin and Powell are no strangers to sharing pictures and videos of their day-to-day life with their daughter.

On Wednesday, Powell shared a sweet snap of the mommy-daughter duo on his own Instagram page, captioning a photo of the pair lounging together, "My whole world curled up on one couch❤️."

Earlier this month, Irwin showed off a new tattoo honoring Grace, explaining the meaning behind it in a heartwarming caption on Instagram.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," she began the emotional caption.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she continued.

"Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork," Irwin concluded the post.

Irwin and Powell, who wed in March 2020, welcomed their daughter on their first wedding anniversary, March 25, 2021. Irwin revealed the meaning behind their daughter's full name — Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — in an Instagram post announcing the little one's birth, writing that she was named after her grandmother and further explained Grace's middle names.