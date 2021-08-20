Bindi Irwin Reveals Grace Is Teething, Says Her 'Sunbeam Smile' Makes Sleepless Nights 'Worth It'

"Our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs," says Bindi Irwin, who welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25

Bindi Irwin says all the new-mom stress is worth it.

While sharing two sweet new photos smiling with her happy daughter Grace Warrior, who's just days away from turning 5 months old, Bindi, 23, revealed that they've had sleepless nights lately as the baby begins teething.

"Time on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve is incredibly special. While we've been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs," she writes in the Instagram caption alongside the snapshots taken by husband Chandler Powell.

"Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us," continues Bindi, adding, "However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it. ☀️"

Earlier this summer, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace on March 25.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

bindi irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Last month, Powell posted a sweet photo of the family of three on his Instagram page as he celebrated Bindi's birthday.