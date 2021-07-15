Bindi Irwin Returns to Social Media with Sweet Photos of Baby Grace Warrior: 'Infinite Love'

Bindi Irwin announced in June that she was leaving social media for a month to focus on her daughter Grace, 3 months, and husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is giving her followers a glimpse into the past few weeks with her baby girl.

On Wednesday, the new mom made her return to Instagram nearly one month after she announced she would be leaving social media in order to focus on her family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her debut post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a "collection of my favourite moments this month," which included several shots of herself, husband Chandler Powell, 24, and their 3-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛," Irwin wrote.

Some of Irwin's favorite memories included the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to her daughter, when baby Grace met some baby kangaroos at the Australia zoo, and taking Grace outside for nature walks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bindi Irwin and baby Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

bindi Irwin and baby Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

bindi Irwin and baby Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

During Irwin's hiatus from social media, Powell shared several adorable moments with their first child, including a too-cute video where Irwin sings the names of the 50 U.S. states to baby Grace, who giggles along as the new mom dances with the baby's hands.

"Sound on! 🔊 Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama 🇺🇸 P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace's laugh was too adorable to remember every state!" Powell — who was born in Florida and married the Australian wildlife conservationist in March 2020 — captioned the post.

bindi Irwin and baby

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Announces Break from Social Media: 'Mental Health Deserves More Understanding'

In her announcement last month, Irwin explained that she would be taking a break from social media not only to spend time with family but to take care of her mental health. Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person."

"You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️," he wrote.

The new mom recently discussed her excitement of wanting to focus on the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her newborn.