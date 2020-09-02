Bindi Irwin Recalls the 'Life-Changing' Moment She Told Husband Chandler Powell She Was Pregnant

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram Tuesday

The moment Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell learned they were going to be parents is definitely one for the (baby) books.

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her husband with their dog Piggy, sharing that she was "reflecting on when we found out that we are going to be parents" and adding, "Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still."

"I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea," recalled Bindi, 22, in the accompanying caption. "He didn't hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are."

Bindi and Powell, 23, then "sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life-changing news with the people that we love," she said. "In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives."

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents," continued the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champion. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can't wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."

Powell chimed in on the comments section, writing alongside a red heart emoji, "And we already love our little Wildlife Warrior with all of our hearts."

Bindi and Powell announced on Aug. 11 that they're expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot on March 25 of this year, after getting engaged last July.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be captioned the photo, which showed herself smiling alongside Powell, as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

The Florida native commented on his wife's post, writing, "You're going to be the best mother ❤️"

In response to the couple's pregnancy announcement, Bindi's mom Terri Irwin tweeted, "This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart."

"While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud," added Terri, 56, who is also mom to 16-year-old son Robert with the late Steve Irwin.

Steve (perhaps better known as the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006. He was 44.