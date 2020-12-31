Pregnant Bindi Irwin Calls Baby the 'Light of Our Lives' While Reflecting on 'Heartbreaking' 2020

"For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss," she says

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on a tumultuous 2020 while looking forward to a hopeful new year.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Chandler Powell, whom she married back in March. Looking back on her busy year, Bindi recalled helping animals displaced by the Australian bushfires earlier this year, as well as the global coronavirus pandemic, while also noting the personal milestones her family marked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"2020 - Words seem to fall short when trying to describe this year. I wanted to share a recap on what the year held for us on a personal level. I hope maybe you'll do the same," she began an Instagram post on Wednesday. "I feel like the best way to look forward is to also be reminded of all that has happened to bring you to this very moment."

"For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss," Bindi says. "Our Wildlife Hospital was the busiest it's ever been due to the Australian bushfires that raged across the country. We worked hard to send support to the front lines of destruction. We have now treated over 100,000 patients since our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital opened."

"This year marked Australia Zoo's 50th birthday and for the first time in our history we had to close our gates to guests for 78 days due to the pandemic," she continues. "Our animal food bills alone are about $80,000 per week and we spent our days trying to keep our team and family of animals safe. Every moment of every day the question of when or if we would recover burned in the back of our minds."

"However, we were reminded that there is always hope on the horizon," the mom-to-be adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Things turned around in Australia and we were able to open our doors once again to people needing a safe haven of gardens and wildlife," writes Bindi. "Our conservation work continued to go from strength to strength, supporting species protection around the world."

Bindi also recalls her intimate private wedding at their family zoo in March, as well as filming the third season of their reality series, set to air on Animal Planet next year.

"Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She's the light of our lives. 💛," she says. "I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things. Thank you for your amazing support and I'll see you in 2021."

Image zoom Credit: Bindi Irwin/ Instagram

Earlier this week, Bindi posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing her excitement about soon expanding their family together.

"As we get ready to embark on the New Year, I wanted to write a message of gratitude for my husband," she says. "Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world. In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter. The love I have for my family is infinite. ❤️"