Pregnant Bindi Irwin Recreates 'Very Special Moment' Between Her Parents in Maternity Photo

Bindi Irwin's having a full-circle baby bump moment.

The 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her husband Chandler Powell, who are currently expecting their first child together, a daughter, recreated a maternity throwback photo her parents posed for while they were expecting her little brother Robert, now 17. In the old photo, mom Terri Irwin stands as the late Steve Irwin and little Bindi smooch her bare belly.

Flash forward, and Bindi shows off her own baby bump as Powell kisses her stomach. "Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️," she captioned the pair of photos.

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the road to becoming a parent. Reacting to news of her daughter's pregnancy, Terri, 56, shared in August that her late husband would undoubtedly be proud of Bindi becoming a mom. Steve (aka the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud."

Image zoom Credit: bindi irwin/instagram (2)

On her wedding day, March 25, 2020, Bindi was sure to honor her late father in her ceremony. "Where we got married was such a special place to dad," Bindi previously told PEOPLE of the garden at the Australia Zoo. "It's a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be."

"We had dad's picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel," added Bindi. "So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness."