"I'm really measuring my words now," Robert Irwin says in regards to himself recently saying Bindi Irwin is "massive," with affectionate intentions

Robert Irwin Says Pregnant Sister Bindi Took Him Calling Her 'Massive' on Live TV 'Pretty Well'

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise, 17-year-old Robert and his mom Terri Irwin talked about their series Crikey! It's the Irwins, as well as Bindi's first pregnancy. Terri, 56, said Bindi, 22, is in that "sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robert then said with a laugh, "She's massive now!" prompting his mom to gently scold him by nudging his arm. Trying to remedy the affectionate gaffe, he said, "Like, in a good way! No, like, it's special!"

Laughing and blushing, Robert joked, "She's not here now." Later in the interview, he admitted, "I'm in so much trouble. I'm in so much trouble — don't tell her about this, please!"

Speaking with Access Hollywood on Thursday, Robert admits he has a "knack for just absolutely putting my foot in it on live television — let's hopefully not do that today!"

"I called Bindi massive because I think it's a point of pride," Robert explains. "She is, like, pretty big, so I thought it was pretty cool! She took it pretty well, but I'm really measuring my words now."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Sharing the moment on Twitter earlier this month, Robert wrote alongside the video, "Haha... woops," and Bindi then responded, replying to her little brother: "'Don't tell her about this' .... 😂 Thanks Robert! Love ya!"

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the road to becoming a parent.

In October, Bindi honored her younger brother, writing that he would soon make for an outstanding uncle. "Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn't 'little' anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the siblings hugging. "You're always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Been a 'Perfect' Grandpa

As for what Bindi's child will call Robert? "Robert has decided that 'uncle' needed an upgrade and he's now calling himself the 'funcle' which means 'fun uncle.' I love it!" Bindi recently told The Bump.

Bindi also opened up to The Bump about her plans for motherhood and how she wants to parent her first child.