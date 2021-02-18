Pregnant Bindi Irwin Reveals the Sweet Way Her Baby Girl's Nickname Honors Late Father Steve Irwin

"We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she says

Bindi Irwin isn't settled on a baby name yet.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, tells The Bump that she and husband Chandler Powell are waiting to meet their first child before officially naming her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are waiting to meet her before we decide on a name. We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she says. "We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

Bindi also explains the significance of their nickname for their daughter on the way: Baby Wildlife Warrior. She says it honors her late father Steve Irwin (aka the Crocodile Hunter), who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," says Bindi. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

Speaking of animals, Bindi says the Australia Zoo residents have picked up on her pregnancy.

"They're all very excited and I definitely think they know something is going on," she says of the animals. "Even our crocodiles are curious about what is different with me. I love that both my animal family and human family are excited about our baby."

While they're holding off on picking a moniker, she says that, when it came to finding out the sex of their baby on the way, she and her husband agreed they didn't want to wait.