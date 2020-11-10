Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in 2021

Pregnant Bindi Irwin on 'Comforts of Maternity Jeans': 'Don't Think I'll Ever Be Able to Go Back'

Bindi Irwin has struck a perfect balance between comfort and style.

The first-time mom-to-be showed off a favorite item of clothing as of late on her Instagram feed Monday, posing with a big smile in a khaki-colored long-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of maternity jeans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don't think I'll ever be able [to] go back," wrote Bindi, 22. "Any other mamas out there that can relate? 💙"

Fans chimed in with their stories in the comments, with one telling the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, "My kids are 9 and 3 and I still on occasion wear some of my old ones 😂."

"They are even better post partum ❤️," said another, while a third admitted, "HA I am 5 months postpartum and still haven't put on jeans."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi announced she's expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Chandler Powell tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Powell, 23, commented on his wife's post at the time, writing, "You're going to be the best mother ❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says "Baby Bump Is Getting Bigger" in Sweet Snap with Husband Chandler Powell

In a sweet tribute to her younger brother last month, Bindi wrote that Robert will undoubtedly be "the best uncle" to her daughter when she arrives next year.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn't 'little' anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the siblings hugging. "You're always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

When Bindi revealed the sex of her baby in September, Robert, 16, expressed his excitement over becoming an uncle.