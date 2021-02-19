Pregnant Bindi Irwin Reveals the Sweet Familial Tie Behind Daughter's Bunny-Themed Nursery: 'Perfect'

Bindi Irwin is nesting in the cutest room for her baby girl!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, tells The Bump all about the sweet nursery she's creating for her first child, a daughter, with husband Chandler Powell. Bindi says since her mother Terri Irwin has decided the baby on the way will call her Bunny, they incorporated the animals into the design.

"With my sweetheart mum being called 'Bunny' I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs," she says. "Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl's nursery."

Bindi further elaborated on why Terri, 56, chose to go by Bunny.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," adds Bindi. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.' "

"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny,' " explains the mom-to-be. "It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood."

As for what the child will call Bindi's little brother Robert? "Robert has decided that 'uncle' needed an upgrade and he's now calling himself the 'funcle' which means 'fun uncle.' I love it!" she shares.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bindi opens up about her plans for motherhood and how she wants to parent her first child.