Pregnant Bindi Irwin Enjoys 'Beach Day' with Family — Including Her Dogs! — Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Bindi Irwin is currently expecting her first child — a baby girl — with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is spending some quality time with her family before the arrival of her baby girl.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a photo of herself enjoying a beach outing with husband Chandler Powell, mom Terri and brother Robert.

In the picture, the group poses in front of the water alongside the family dogs: Piggy and Stella.

"Beach day smiles. 💛," Bindi captioned the shot on Instagram.

Robert, 17, also shared the same snap from his account, as well as some photos of Piggy and Stella playing in the sand.

"Good company and good surf 👌," he wrote in the caption.

Bindi and Powell, 24, are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August, just months after they had tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote, posting a photo of the pair holding an infant-sized Australia Zoo uniform. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Powell said in his own post, "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

The couple recently opened up about the pregnancy, sharing that their baby-on-the-way has been kicking up a storm.

"She's busy though, my goodness!" Bindi said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "All I do is get kicked. I don't think she ever sleeps. So I think we're going to have our hands full — she's ready to take on the world!"