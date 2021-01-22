Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child, a daughter, together

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Gives First Look at Baby Girl's Nursery: 'We Can't Wait for You to Be Here'

Bindi Irwin is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby girl!

On Wednesday, the pregnant Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, gave fans a first look at the nursery she and husband Chandler Powell, 24, set up for their baby on the way.

In the photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Irwin, who is in her third trimester, is seen leaning against a white changing table with a floral sheet on top.

The wall behind the changing table features various pastel-colored decals including a purple crescent moon, butterflies, flowers and two bunny rabbits.

The first-time mom smiled for the photo as she cradled her baby bump tucked under a gray shirt and pink flannel.

"Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here," Irwin captioned the photo, in which she also tagged her husband.

Irwin announced she was expecting her first child in August, four months after she and Powell tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote at the time, posting a photo of herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Irwin added.

By September, the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champ confirmed that the couple's bundle of joy on the way will be a girl.

Since then, Irwin and Powell have continued to share their excitement about their little one.

Last month, Irwin celebrated reaching 26 weeks with a photo of herself showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

In the sweet snapshot, Irwin is dressed in a pair of dark blue jeans and black top with a high neck and the sleeves rolled up three-quarters of the way.

Letting her long hair hang down her back and around her shoulders, the first-time mom-to-be cradles her belly as she looks down, smiling.

"26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you," she wrote atop the photograph.

In November, Irwin shared an exciting video on Instagram from an ultrasound appointment. In the clip, recorded by her husband, Irwin waved at the camera before the lens panned to the screen on the wall, showing an ultrasound image of their little one.

"This is so exciting — look at our daughter!" Irwin said in the video. "She's so beautiful. Oh, my goodness."