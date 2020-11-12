Bindi Irwin's Sweetest Photos From Her Pregnancy
Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in 2021
Baby Wildlife Warrior on the Way
Bindi announced she's expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Chandler Powell tied the knot on March 25.
The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."
"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued. "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."
Added Irwin: "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️"
Precious Moments
After announcing their happy news, Bindi reflected on the moment that the pair (and their puppy, Piggy) found out that they were going to be parents.
She wrote on Instagram, "Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still. I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. ... I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. ... We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives."
She added, "I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."
Jumping for Joy
The happy couple posed with a koala and kangaroo to show off their first ultrasound.
"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️," Bindi wrote. "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey."
Slow and Steady
Posing with an Aldabra tortoise, the pair showed off another ultrasound and their big smiles, sharing, "Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️"
Bindi added, "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."
Cuddle Time
Bindi is going to be the best cuddler when baby girl arrives! She showed off her koala-fications in an Instagram post, writing, "Can’t wait for our sweet baby girl to meet our animal family. I think she’ll love how fluffy our koalas are. 💗🐨 "
She updated fans, "We’ve entered the second trimester and now baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hamster!"
Bumpin' Along
Bindi shared a photo of her growing bump, taken by her mom, Terri Irwin. She captioned the snap, "My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great."
She added, "Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛"
A Mother's Love
"Dinner with the fam and baby bump," Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her bump. "There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl."
Wild Times
Bindi shared on Instagram (with the help of Forest the giraffe), "Baby bump is getting bigger! We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening! 🧡 🦒"
Blue Jean Baby
The first-time mom-to-be loves her maternity clothes! Bindi posed with a big smile in a khaki-colored long-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of maternity jeans.
"Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don't think I'll ever be able [to] go back," wrote Bindi. "Any other mamas out there that can relate? 💙"
Halfway There!
The mom-to-be gave fans a "bumpdate" on her Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with her husband Chandler while holding up a sign reading "20 weeks."
In the heartwarming picture, Irwin is wearing a pair of overalls over a white t-shirt while snuggled up to Powell, who is dressed in a crocodile-print top.
"Halfway there," Bindi shared. "20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. 💗 The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."