Bindi announced she's expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Chandler Powell tied the knot on March 25.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued. "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Added Irwin: "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️"