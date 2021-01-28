Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Baby Stays 'Busy' by Kicking Nonstop: 'Don't Think She Ever Sleeps'

"I think we're going to have our hands full," jokes Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin's baby on the way is quite active!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, is currently expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, and the mom-to-be says their daughter is in a kicking phase at the moment.

"She's busy though, my goodness!" says Bindi during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, alongside Powell, her mom Terri Irwin and her brother Robert. "All I do is get kicked. I don't think she ever sleeps. So I think we're going to have our hands full — she's ready to take on the world!"

The soon-to-be dad agrees, adding, "Oh yeah, we're at the stage now where we're starting to see feet and hands come through Bindi's belly. It is the coolest thing. We're so excited."

Clarkson, 38, who has two kids of her own, recalled the same experiences from her pregnancy, sharing her visceral reaction to an active baby on the way.

"It always tripped me out," says Clarkson. "I felt like I was on Alien, the movie, when things were moving around the skin. I never was that girl that was like 'awe' — I was like, 'Oh my God!' You're gonna love them, and they will be a handful so you watch out."

Sharing an inside look at her daughter's nursery in an Instagram photo, Bindi wrote on Tuesday that their baby is "already so loved."

"Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive. The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler's family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family - it means the world to us," she said. "Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. 💗 With all my heart, thank you."

Irwin announced she was expecting her first child in August, four months after she and Powell tied the knot on March 25. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote at the time, posting a photo of herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way.