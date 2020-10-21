"The two most beautiful girls❤️," dad-to-be Chandler Powell chimed in on wife Bindi Irwin's Instagram comments

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says There Are 'No Words' to Describe Her Love for Daughter on the Way

Bindi Irwin is bumping along in her second trimester!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy Wednesday as she and husband Chandler Powell continue to prepare for their first child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dinner with the fam and baby bump," Bindi wrote alongside the snapshot, which showed her cradling her belly over an all-black ensemble, under a white-and-gray floral sweater that was open at the front.

"There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl," she added.

Dad-to-be Powell, 23, commented on the sweet post, "The two most beautiful girls❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Chandler Powell's Instagram comment on Bindi Irwin's post Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi's last bump-date was on Oct. 10, when she revealed alongside a photo taken by mom Terri Irwin that her daughter on the way was "doing great."

"Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around," shared the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champ. "She's now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛"

Powell chimed in proudly in the comments, "She's already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet."

"I love you and our baby girl❤️," he added sweetly.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Expecting First Child with Husband Chandler Powell

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."