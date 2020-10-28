Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced in August they are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says 'Baby Bump Is Getting Bigger' in Sweet Snap with Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is getting closer to meeting her baby girl!

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy, sharing a sweet photo of herself and husband Chandler Powell wearing matching uniforms while posing near a giraffe at the Australian Zoo.

"Baby bump is getting bigger!" Irwin wrote alongside the snap. "We're getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year."

She joked, "Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what's happening! 🧡 🦒."

During one of Irwin's recent baby bump updates on Oct. 10, she revealed alongside a photo taken by mom Terri Irwin that her daughter on the way was "doing great."

"Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around," the expecting mom said. "She's now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛"

Dad-to-be Powell, 23, commented on the sweet post, "She's already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet."

"I love you and our baby girl❤️," he added.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the Dancing with the Stars champion captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Irwin continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."