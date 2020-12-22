Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Chandler Powell

Bumping Along! Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Off 26-Week Baby Belly: 'Oh How I Love You'

Bindi Irwin is approaching her third trimester!

The pregnant Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, celebrated reaching 26 weeks on Tuesday with a photo of herself showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

In the sweet snapshot, Irwin is dressed in a pair of dark blue jeans and black top with a high neck and the sleeves rolled up three-quarters of the way.

Letting her long hair hang down her back and around her shoulders, the first-time mom-to-be cradles her belly as she looks down, smiling.

"26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you," she wrote atop the photograph.

Irwin announced she was expecting her first child in August, four months after she and longtime love Chandler Powell tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote at the time, posting a photo of herself smiling alongside Powell, 24, as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Irwin added.

By September, the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champ confirmed that the couple's bundle of joy on the way would be a girl.

Last month, Irwin shared an exciting video on Instagram from a recent ultrasound appointment. In the clip, recorded by her husband, Irwin waved at the camera before the lens panned to the screen on the wall, showing an ultrasound image of their little one.

"This is so exciting — look at our daughter!" Irwin said in the video. "She's so beautiful. Oh, my goodness."

While Powell focused the camera on the ultrasound, the dad-to-be could be heard saying, "Wow! You can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful."