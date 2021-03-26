Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby girl Grace Warrior on March 25, which is also their one-year wedding anniversary

Bindi Irwin Shares Her Very Specific Pregnancy Cravings in New Crikey! It's the Irwins Clip

Bindi Irwin's unusual pregnancy cravings were impossible to satisfy while she was unable to travel.

In a new clip from Sunday's episode of Crikey! It's the Irwins shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Bindi, 22, shares what her very specific cravings were at the early stages of her pregnancy, while little brother Robert, 17, prepares breakfast for her, husband Chandler Powell and mom Terri.

"I am craving lettuce wraps from a specific Chinese restaurant in America," she says in the clip, adding in an aside to the cameras, "In Oregon, in the U.S.A. And there's a pandemic and I can't travel anywhere, and I really want my lettuce wraps!"

"Cravings are so interesting," says Robert, adding to Terri, "I remember watching a documentary and you told Dad that you were pregnant with pickles and ice cream."

A throwback clip then shows the moment Terri, now 56, revealed to husband Steve that she was expecting their second child back in 2003, joking that she'd been craving ice cream and pickles out of the blue. Steve, who died in September 2006 at age 44, celebrated with a kiss in the clip.

On Friday, Bindi announced that she gave birth to daughter Grace Warrior Irwin on Thursday, which was also her one-year wedding anniversary with Powell.

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the road to becoming a parent.

On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," the new mom added.

Discovery+ will debut an all-new special on Sunday, April 25, about Terri and Robert helping Bindi and Chandler while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts. The special will feature poignant and intimate moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler's daughter, whom discovery+ audiences will meet in the special.