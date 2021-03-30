Meet Newborn Grace! Bindi Irwin's Pregnancy Chronicled in discovery+ Special Crikey! It's a Baby!

The streaming service gives PEOPLE an exclusive first look at the upcoming special, plus a new photo of Bindi Irwin and newborn daughter Grace Warrior Irwin

Bindi Irwin's road to motherhood is set to be showcased in a new television special.

Streaming Sunday, April 25, only on discovery+, Crikey! It's a Baby! will chronicle Bindi, 22, and husband Chandler Powell throughout her pregnancy leading up to baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell's arrival on March 25 (which was also the couple's one-year wedding anniversary).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive first look at the special, viewers also see how Bindi's mom Terri Irwin and little brother Robert reacted to the baby news, as well as how they supported her through the journey.

The special features poignant and intimate moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler's daughter, whom discovery+ audiences will also meet in the special.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bindi Irwin

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the road to becoming a parent. On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Welcome Baby Girl Grace Warrior: 'Tremendously Blessed'

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," the new mom added.