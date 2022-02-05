Bindi Irwin Praises Husband Chandler Powell and 'Funcle' Robert in Sweet Snaps: 'Happy Days'

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared two separate Instagram posts, both showcasing some of the most important people in her life — husband Chandler, daughter Grace, and brother Robert

Bindi Irwin is relishing in sweet family moments.

On Friday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared two separate Instagram posts, both showcasing some of the most important people in her life — husband Chandler Powell, daughter Grace Warrior, and brother Robert Irwin.

"Thank you for always holding my hand as we adventure through life together. // #flashback," 23-year-old Bindi sweetly wrote in her first post alongside a throwback snap of her and her husband of nearly two years. In the shot, the couple holds hands and stares lovingly at each other amidst a scene of greenery.

Powell, 25, lovingly responded in the comments section: "Always❤️"

Shortly after, the mom of one spoiled her followers with a subsequent post — this time, featuring her 18-year-old brother Robert, who appeared to join the family on their nightly walk.

"Every evening we enjoy a family walk through the @australiazoo gardens. It's my favourite time of the day, unwinding together. Thought I'd share this sweet little moment when Grace's 'Funcle' joined us. Happy days," she wrote in the caption.

The smiling snap showcases Powell and Robert posing on a walkway at the Australia Zoo. 10-month-old Baby Grace adorably sits in her stroller, while the Irwin family pups Stella and Piggy also make a cameo.

In November, the conservationist gave fans a look at what's now known to be one of her favorite daily traditions, as she and Powell, along with baby Grace and canine Piggy, enjoyed a dose of fresh air.

In the picture, Bindi crouched next to her little girl and placed one of her hands on her pet pooch.

Bindi Irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam. Best part of my day, every day," she gushed.

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior on March 25, 2021 - the same day they marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

Powell wrote on Instagram at the time, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life."