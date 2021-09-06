Bindi Irwin says her daughter Grace was "smiling the entire time and enjoyed all the snuggles" during their flight home from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve

Bindi Irwin Praises Daughter Grace, 5 Months, for Being 'Happy' on Plane Ride: 'Beyond Proud'

Bindi Irwin is proud of her little girl for being an easy-going traveler.

On Sunday, Bindi, 23, shared a series of selfies featuring her daughter Grace Warrior looking relaxed during a plane ride home from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, located on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

In the photos, the conservationist holds her 5-month-old daughter on her lap while her husband Chandler Powell, 24, sits in the neighboring seat. Both Bindi and Powell wear face masks on the flight to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Flying home from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Beyond proud of our girl. She was happy and smiling the entire time and enjoyed all the snuggles," Bindi writes. "Tip for parents: The soother (pacifier) really helped her ears on takeoff and landing."

Powell also shared the photos to his Instagram Story, writing "My girls" alongside one of the sweet family selfies.

Chandler Powell, Grace Warrior, Bindi Irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

During her trip to the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, baby Grace spent some quality time with her grandmother Terri Irwin.

The 57-year-old shared a loving snapshot to Twitter of her snuggling with her granddaughter. In the photo, Terri gazed lovingly at Grace, who was fast asleep on her chest.

"Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Terri captioned the adorable image. "All the love."