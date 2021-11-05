Bindi Irwin Shares Photos from 'Extra Special' Trip to Tasmania with Baby Grace: 'Grateful'

"I'm tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace," Bindi Irwin said

Bindi Irwin is documenting her "extra special" family trip.

Sharing a gallery of snapshots on her Instagram Thursday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, showcased moments from a vacation in Tasmania, bringing along mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, husband Chandler Powell and their 7-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

"I'm tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace," Bindi wrote. "She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park. Thank you @cradlemountainlodge for making our stay extra special. More photos to come!"

Over the weekend, Robert, 17, shared photos from the trip to the Australian island state of Tasmania, writing, "Another great trip to Tasmania! Good times with the fam." Bindi commented, "Best memories from this adventure."

Last week, Bindi shared more photos with her daughter, writing, "Hiking with our beautiful girl is one of the most special things in life. She adores being outside, looking for wildlife with us. Grace Warrior finds magic in everything and I love that."

Bindi previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife. She told The Bump in February, "Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can."

"I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added at the time. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."