Bindi Irwin Shares Sunny Snapshots of 'Princess' Grace, 6 Months, Smiling with Tongue Out

"That smile gets me every time," Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell recently said of their daughter Grace Warrior's cute smile

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is soaking up the sunshine.

On Sunday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a pair of photos on social media showcasing 6-month-old daughter Grace Warrior sitting on a blanket among grass, smiling during the outdoors time. In one snapshot, Grace adorably sticks her tongue out at the camera.

"Wildlife Warrior princess," Irwin captioned the post.

Celebrating her 6-month birthday late last month, Irwin shared more sweet photos of her daughter, writing, "We love you beyond description."

In the comment section, her husband Chandler Powell wrote, "That smile gets me every time ❤️."

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary March 25. After Irwin opted for a brief break from social media after giving birth, she and her husband have shared many cute photos of their daughter.

Last week, Grace stuck her tongue out for the camera while mom Bindi snapped a mirror pic of them wearing funky sunglasses. "My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Powell wrote alongside the pic on Instagram. "It absolutely made my day and I hope it makes yours too. These two always put a smile on my face 😂❤️."

Earlier this summer, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace.