"Our angel and sunshine every day," Bindi Irwin said of daughter Grace Warrior, whom she welcomed in March

Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of 'Angel' Baby Grace 'Poking Her Tongue Out' for the Camera: 'Love You'

Bindi Irwin's baby girl loves photoshoots!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a trio of new photos on Instagram Sunday showing 6-month-old daughter Grace Warrior posing with a stuffed bunny as she happily stuck out her tongue for the camera. Irwin said the adorable smile is Grace's new habit every time she gets her picture taken.

"Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo," the mom wrote in the caption. "Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description. 💛"

Her husband Chandler Powell commented, "That smile is the best part of every day! ❤️"

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary this past March 25.

Celebrating Grace's 6-month birthday late last month, Irwin shared more sweet photos of her daughter, writing, "We love you beyond description." Then, in the comment section, Powell wrote, "That smile gets me every time ❤️."

Earlier this month, Irwin shared on Instagram that her baby girl now "pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we're about to take a photo," which the new mom said she loves.