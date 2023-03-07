Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Her 'Khaki Crew' — and Daughter Grace Has Her Own Uniform!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter Grace Warrior will turn 2 later this month

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 02:15 PM
Irwin Family
Photo: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Grace Warrior loves to match with the rest of her khaki crew!

On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared an adorable family photo on Instagram including 23-month-old daughter Grace, husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin as they all wear their khaki uniforms.

The family of five smiles as they sit on a staircase together, with little Grace perched on her dad's lap. The almost 2-year-old looks too cute in her personalized Australia Zoo uniform that features her name stitched on the front.

"Khaki crew. 🤎 Wildlife Warriors," Bindi captioned the cute shot.

Robert also reposted the picture, marveling over Grace's mini uniform. "Family who wear khaki together, stay together…(Look at Grace Warrior in her little uniform!!!!☺️)," he wrote.

Bindi, 24, and Powell, 26, shared another sweet photo last week of the couple spending time with Grace outside.

In the picture, the trio sat on a wooden bench while Grace was on Powell's lap and Bindi looked lovingly at her little girl.

"I love you today, tomorrow and every moment of forever. ❤️," they captioned the joint post.

Bindi chatted with PEOPLE in October about writing the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers, and shared that she took inspiration from their daughter.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," she said, noting her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she added.

