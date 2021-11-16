Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo from Evening Walk with Baby Grace: 'Best Part of My Day'

Bindi Irwin is sharing a snap from one of her favorite daily traditions.

On Monday, the 23-year-old posted a sweet photo with her daughter Grace Warrior, 7 months, and pet dog Piggy as the trio went for a walk through the Australia Zoo gardens.

In the picture, Irwin crouches next to her little girl and places one of her hands on her pet pooch.

"Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam. Best part of my day, every day," Irwin writes, also tagging husband Chandler Powell, 25.

Over the weekend, Irwin shared photos of her family of three from her husband's birthday party.

The family celebrated with an animal-themed cake honoring the Australia Zoo. "Celebrating my best friend. Cake inspired by the most amazing rhinoceros dad here at the Australia Zoo," Irwin wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple offered fans a closer look at the festivities on the zoo's YouTube channel.

"Today is a very, very exciting one. Chandler is celebrating his 25th birthday. That is right, my husband, Grace's dad," the zookeeper said in the YouTube video.

The celebration started off with Irwin, Grace and zoo staffers singing happy birthday to Powell before he received a few surprises on his big day. The celebration continued with a picnic at the zoo.

On Sunday, Irwin also paid tribute to her father, Steve Irwin, 15 years after his death.