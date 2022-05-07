"I love you more than I can possibly describe," Bindi Irwin wrote to honor her mother Terri Irwin for Mother's Day

Bindi Irwin Pays Tribute to Mother Terri for Mother's Day: 'Strongest, Most Loving and Caring Woman'

Chandler Powell, Terri Irwin, Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on October 02, 2019 in New York City.

Bindi Irwin is showing her mother and mother-in-law some love for Mother's Day!

Grace Warrior's mom shared an adorable throwback photo of herself when she was a child with her own mom Terri Irwin for the Sunday holiday. Bindi, 23, also penned a sweet tribute to honor Terri, 57, in the Instagram caption.

"The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world," she wrote. "Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are."

"Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember," Bindi added.

In another post shared earlier in the weekend, Bindi paid tribute to her mother-in-law Shannan Powell after celebrating her second wedding anniversary with husband Chandler Powell in March.

"In the lead up to Mother's Day I want to give a special shoutout to my gorgeous mother-in-law," she began her note. "She raised two of the most extraordinary men, my husband and his brother. I know exactly where Chandler got his kind heart and courageous soul."

"Now, she's a wonderful grandmother and friend. Grace adores her and I do too. 💗," Bindi continued.

Last year, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her first Mother's Day after giving birth to her daughter Grace Warrior, 1, on March 25, 2021.

Bindi shared a sweet message to honor Grace for the occasion.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram. She also shared two portraits of her and Powell's families, including a drawing that depicted her late father Steve Irwin holding his granddaughter in his arms.