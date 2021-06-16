Bindi Irwin on Raising Her Daughter Grace: 'I Never Knew Love Like This'

Since Bindi Irwin gave birth to daughter Grace Warrior nearly three months ago, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, says she's been loving every minute of motherhood.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," says Irwin, who gave birth to Grace on March 25. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Irwin's husband Chandler Powell says his wife is a natural when it comes to caring for their daughter.

"I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time," he says. "That was incredible to watch."

The couple, who married March 25, 2020, say they've been taking shifts at night caring for Grace.

"It was surreal bringing her home and knowing that that's our baby," says Powell. "It's amazing how you can go without sleep and still think this little thing is the most magical thing in the world."

At home at the Australia Zoo, where the pair live and work, Irwin says Grace is already an outdoorsy baby.

"During the day she's pretty active," says the mom of one. "We always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It's working out really well. She's been a busy girl. She loves adventures, and she's such a happy, inquisitive little person. We can already tell: She's definitely an Irwin."