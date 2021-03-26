Baby Bunnies! Get a Peek at Bindi Irwin's Nature-Filled Nursery for Newborn Daughter Grace
The new mom previously explained the baby room's connection to new grandma Terri Irwin
New mom Bindi Irwin was sure to incorporate animals in her daughter's nursery.
The 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star and husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on Thursday, and weeks before the baby girl's arrival, Bindi explained to The Bump how she crafted a cute baby room for the new addition.
According to Bindi, since her mom Terri Irwin decided her grandmother nickname will be Bunny, they incorporated the furry animals into the room's design.
"With my sweetheart mum being called 'Bunny' I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs. Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl's nursery," Bindi told The Bump in February.
Additionally, Bindi explained why Terri, 56, chose to go by Bunny.
"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," she said at the time. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.' "
"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood," she added.
On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.
"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption.
"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she added.