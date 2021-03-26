Baby Bunnies! Get a Peek at Bindi Irwin's Nature-Filled Nursery for Newborn Daughter Grace

New mom Bindi Irwin was sure to incorporate animals in her daughter's nursery.

The 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star and husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on Thursday, and weeks before the baby girl's arrival, Bindi explained to The Bump how she crafted a cute baby room for the new addition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Bindi, since her mom Terri Irwin decided her grandmother nickname will be Bunny, they incorporated the furry animals into the room's design.

"With my sweetheart mum being called 'Bunny' I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs. Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl's nursery," Bindi told The Bump in February.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

bindi Irwin bump Image zoom Bindi Irwin | Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell Image zoom Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Additionally, Bindi explained why Terri, 56, chose to go by Bunny.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," she said at the time. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.' "

"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood," she added.

On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption.