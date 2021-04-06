Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Snapshot of Baby Girl Grace Warrior Sleeping: 'Always Dreaming'

Bindi Irwin can't get enough of her "beautiful girl!"

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet new photo on Instagram of her newborn daughter Grace Warrior, whom she and husband Chandler Powell welcomed on March 25, their one-year wedding anniversary. Alongside the adorable sleeping photo of Grace, Bindi writes, "Our beautiful girl, always dreaming. 💛"

Marking one week with their new addition on Thursday, Powell, 24, shared a family photo on Instagram, captioning the pic, "One week as a family of 3 ❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Bindi told The Bump in February that she and Powell were waiting to meet their baby before officially naming her.

"We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she said at the time. "We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

In her Instagram birth announcement, Bindi shared the emotional meaning behind the newborn's name and how it honors her late dad Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," wrote the new mom. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

New grandma Terri Irwin shared a congratulatory message to her daughter on welcoming her first child.