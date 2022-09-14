Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace 'Already Enjoys' Marvel's 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

Bindi Irwin guest stars as oceanographer Isla Coralton on the Disney animated series

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on September 14, 2022 01:07 PM
MARVEL’S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS - “Sonic Boom Boom”, Bindi Irwin
Photo: Marvel; Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Bindi Irwin is showing off her animated side!

The conservationist mom, 24, is teaching kids about protecting the ocean, guest-starring on Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends as oceanographer Isla Coralton.

Irwin, who describes herself as an "enormous Marvel fan," says she was "honored" to appear on the series, which airs on Disney and Disney Junior.

She's even taken in a few episodes with 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, she reveals in an exclusive sneak-peek with PEOPLE filmed as she recorded her guest spot.

"We've watched a couple of episodes and she already enjoys it, which is incredible," Irwin says of her toddler, who already shares in the family's passion for conservation and sometimes joins them in their work at the Australia Zoo.

Of her character, Irwin says Coralton, "dedicated her life to protecting the oceans and all the creatures that live in the sea."

Noting the similarities between them, Irwin says, "she loves wildlife and wild places, and is very passionate about making a difference in the world."

Sharing these messages to audiences of all ages is important to Irwin, who — along with brother Robert Irwin, 18 — joined her late father Steve Irwin and mother Terri Irwin in their conservation efforts since she was a little girl herself.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Marvel
R: Caption . PHOTO: Marvel

"It is so important to empower the next generation to love our planet, to have that respect for all living creatures and the environment that they call home. And I think that this series does a really, really good job of introducing all those ideas."

In May, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about how her little girl — who she shares with husband Chandler Powell — is fascinated by her late "Grandpa Crocodile."

"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi shared. "It's so fun to watch her study him."

"I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."

This episode of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres Friday, Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

