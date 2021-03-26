She's Here! Bindi Irwin, Husband Chandler Powell Welcome Baby Girl Grace Warrior: 'Tremendously Blessed'

Bindi Irwin's bundle of joy has arrived!

The 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin, on March 25, they announced on Instagram. The new parents, who tied the knot back in March 2020, shared sweet snapshots of the newborn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

In the photos, the couple revealed that their daughter was born at 5:52 p.m. and weighed 7 Lbs. and 7 oz, measuring at 20 inches long.

On his own Instagram page, Chandler shared the same dual photos, writing his own sweet caption about welcoming his daughter into the world.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the road to becoming a parent.

As New Year's Eve approached, Bindi posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing her excitement about soon expanding their family together. "Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world. In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter. The love I have for my family is infinite," she wrote at the time.

Prior to that, in October, Bindi honored her little brother, writing that he would soon make for an outstanding uncle.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn't 'little' anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the siblings hugging. "You're always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

bindi Irwin bump Image zoom Bindi Irwin | Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

Reacting to news of her daughter's pregnancy, Terri, 56, shared in August that her late husband would undoubtedly be proud of Bindi becoming a mom. Steve (aka the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud," added Terri.

chandler powell and bindi Irwin Image zoom Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

In a February interview with The Bump, Bindi shared what she's most excited about while awaiting her daughter's arrival.