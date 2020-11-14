“You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile," Powell wrote in a sweet comment dedicated to his pregnant wife and their daughter on the way

Chandler Powell Thanks Pregnant Wife Bindi Irwin and 'Our Baby Girl' for Special Birthday Surprise

Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell is feeling the birthday love!

In honor of Powell’s 24th birthday this week, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who is expecting their first child, orchestrated an extra special celebration.

A sweet video posted by Powell on his Instagram Story shows Bindi, 22, and her mother carrying a giant crocodile-shaped birthday cake — much to the delight of the man of the hour!

“That is the coolest cake in history,” he says in the clip, adding that he "had the best birthday!"

“Such a happy birthday surprise from my beautiful wife (and our baby girl)! Having a great day,” he wrote alongside a series of snaps from the festivities, which showed Powell and his pregnant wife cuddling up together.

For her own loving tribute, Bindi reflected on the pair’s enduring bond.

“Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband. Chandler, 7 years ago I fell in love with you and to this day whenever you smile my heart skips a beat,” she wrote. “Your kindness lights up the world. I love you, forever.”

In a sweet nod to his wife and their baby on the way, Powell responded by writing in the comments section, “You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile.”

“I love you so much,” he added.

The celebration came just days after the mom-to-be gave fans an exciting pregnancy update.

Alongside a photo of her and her husband holding up a sign reading "20 weeks,” Bindi noted that their baby girl is "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

"Halfway there!" she captioned the picture. "💗 The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

"We both sure love you too❤️," Powell commented. "I’m so excited for all of the adventures will have with our baby girl."

Irwin announced that she's expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Powell tied the knot on March 25.