The former professional wakeboarder shared a sweet snapshot of himself carrying 8-month-old daughter Grace Warrior in his arms during an outdoor family adventure

Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Goes Hiking with Baby Grace: 'Best Adventure Buddy in the World'

Chandler Powell is one loving dad!

The former professional wakeboarder, 25, shared a cute snapshot of himself carrying 8-month-old daughter Grace Warrior in his arms while walking down a path surrounded by greenery.

He captioned the adorable photo on Instagram, "Best adventure buddy in the world❤️."

Powell's wife, Bindi Irwin, also shared the sweet father-daughter snap to her Instagram Story, writing, "My favorite place in the world is next to you."

On Saturday, Powell shared another shot from that same outdoor adventure — this time of the family of three. "Family hikes☀️," he captioned the smiling shot.

The proud parents often give their followers behind-the-scenes glimpses at life with their baby girl. Last week, Powell posted a video of Grace's wide-eyed reaction to seeing her first Christmas tree.

He wrote, "Her reaction to seeing the tree for the very first time makes me unbelievably happy❤️ I love my girls and am so excited for Grace's first Christmas🎄."

Irwin, 23, also shared the same video to her Instagram account, writing, "Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️."

Her brother, Robert Irwin, replied in the comments section: "This. Makes. Me. So. Happy," while Powell responded, "The sweetest little moments❤️."

The family has been patiently waiting for the Christmas season to arrive. Earlier this month, Irwin shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her family wearing matching Australia Zoo holiday sweaters — except for Robert.

In the snap, Bindi is seen holding Grace, who looked too cute while waving at the camera in her mini red sweater.