Chandler Powell Shares Sweet Family Photo as He Celebrates Bindi Irwin on Mother's Day: 'You Are Amazing'

Chandler Powell shared a touching tribute to wife Bindi Irwin on Mother's Day.

The conservationist, 26, shared an Instagram post on Sunday to commemorate the occasion, writing, "Happy Mother's Day❤️ Seeing your strength as you pushed through 10 years of pain to be the best mama to our daughter is something I'll admire forever."

He continued, "I feel like I'm meeting you all over again watching your light come back as you continue to recover from your endometriosis surgery. You are amazing. I love you forever."

In March, Irwin revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Powell's post included a photo of the couple with their 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior at Walt Disney Land Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Powell and Irwin, 24, smiled at their daughter while she grinned at something in the distance.

Irwin also shared an Instagram post on Mother's Day, writing, "Then & Now ✨ Exactly two years between these photos. My beautiful Grace Warrior, thank you for making me a mama."

She added, "Being yours is the best part of my entire existence. I love you with my entire heart, forever."

Powell and Irwin met in 2013, as teenagers, when Powell visited the Australia Zoo while on a trip for a wakeboarding competition.

They tied the knot in 2020, after five years of dating.