Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell is also expecting their first child together — a girl — in 2021

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are marking their first Christmas together as a married couple!

On Friday, the 22-year-old television personality shared a sweet photo on Instagram. "Our first family Christmas card from my beautiful mama. So much love," Irwin wrote, along with a note that read: "Bindi and Chandler and Baby."

Then, on his respective Instagram account, Powell, 24, marked their joyous Christmas celebrations with a festive post of his own, writing, "Merry Christmas from our little family " alongside a photo of their tree that they named Emily.

This holiday season marks the first for the pair as a married couple following their March nuptials. The young pair are also expecting their first child together — a girl — sometime next year.

Earlier this year, Powell and Irwin wed at the Australia Zoo, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided not to have guests at their wedding.

"March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she captioned a photo of the newlyweds on their big day. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding."

The couple got engaged on July 24 last year — Irwin's 21st birthday — after six years of dating. The pair first met in November 2013 when Powell, a Florida native and former professional wakeboarder, traveled to Australia for a competition. While there, he took a trip to the zoo with his family, where the Irwins live and work.

"It just so happened that Irwin was giving tours that day," he recalled to PEOPLE in December 2018. "I'm like, 'Wow she is amazing.'" The pair "hit it off right away," he said, adding, "We haven’t looked back since."

Then, in August 2020, Irwin announced on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Last month, the mom-to-be gave fans a pregnancy update on her Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with her husband while holding up a sign reading "20 weeks."

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star revealed that she had hit the halfway point in her pregnancy and that their baby girl was "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

Elsewhere, last month on Thanksgiving, Irwin also shared an exciting video on Instagram from a recent ultrasound appointment.

In the clip, recorded by Powell, Irwin waves at the camera before the lens pans to the screen on the wall, showing an ultrasound image of their little one. "This is so exciting, look at our daughter!" Irwin says in the video. "She's so beautiful. Oh my goodness."

While Powell focused the camera on the ultrasound, the dad-to-be could be heard saying, "Wow! You can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful."

"And busy!" Irwin chimes in, to which Powell adds, "Yes, very active."