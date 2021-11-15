Bindi Irwin Shares Photos (Featuring Baby Grace!) of Family Celebrating Husband Chandler's Birthday

The new mom surprised her husband on his birthday with a cake honoring the zoo

Bindi Irwin has some sweet family photos to share from her husband's birthday party.

Irwin, 23, shared photos from the event with her 7-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and husband Chandler Powell, 25, on Instagram Sunday. The family celebrated with an animal-themed cake honoring the Australia Zoo.

"Celebrating my best friend. Cake inspired by the most amazing rhinoceros dad here at the Australia Zoo," Irwin wrote in an Instagram post.

The cake was topped with a figure of DJ the rhino from the Australia Zoo.

The couple offered fans a closer look at the festivities on the zoo's YouTube channel.

"Today is a very, very exciting one. Chandler is celebrating his 25th birthday. That is right, my husband, Grace's dad," the zookeeper said in the YouTube video.

The celebration started off with Irwin, Grace and zoo staffers singing happy birthday to Powell before he received a few surprises on his big day.

"I am so happy to be celebrating him. Yay, 25," Irwin said.

After seeing the cake, Powell admitted he was surprised. "I did not expect this when we pulled up," he said.

The celebration continued with a picnic at the zoo.

On Sunday, Irwin also paid tribute to her father, Steve Irwin, 15 years after his death.

She shared an Instagram post in remembrance of him, writing, "Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day," she said.