Bindi Irwin Introduces Grace Warrior's New Friend Fergo, a Cassowary Chick: 'Two Cute Chickies'

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted photos of her daughter Grace Warrior with the baby bird

Grace Warrior has made a new friend!

On Instagram Sunday, Bindi Irwin posted photos of her 8-month-old daughter with a cassowary chick named Fergo at the Australia Zoo.

"Two cute chickies 🐥 Meet Grace's new best friend, Fergo, the cassowary chick. They absolutely love each other!" Irwin, 23, wrote of her baby and the bird. In the sweet shots, Grace sat in the grass and reached towards her new pal.

"We are so proud of our breeding program to protect this endangered species," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star added of the Australia Zoo's important work for cassowary.

Bindi Irwin, Grace Credit: Bindi Irwin/Grace

Days before, Grace enjoyed some daddy-daughter time with her father Chandler Powell – plus a pair of kangaroos!

"Red roo mornings with my buddy🦘," the 25-year-old zookeeper captioned a smiling shot of himself and Grace hanging out with marsupials.

From sea turtles to koalas, chickens and more, Grace has had a big year befriending animals at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, run by her family. In another exciting milestone, the little one will celebrate her first Christmas this year - and was recently enchanted to see her first Christmas tree.

Chandler Powell Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Last month, Irwin took fans into the adorable moment with a home video, showing herself and Powell walking into a room holding their daughter as she took in the decorated tree. As Michael Bublé's "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" played in the background, the new parents fawned over their baby girl as she smiled at the lights and touched the ornaments.

"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️," Irwin captioned the post.

Irwin is married to Chandler Powell, who is also a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo. The couple got married at the Australia Zoo in March of 2020 and share Grace together.