Bindi Irwin Shares Smiley Photo of Grace Warrior Celebrating Her First Christmas: 'So Much Happening'

Crikey! That's a cute Christmas!

Bindi Irwin just posted a cute Instagram photo of her daughter Grace Warrior's first Christmas. Saturday also marked Irwin, 23, and husband Chandler Powell's, 25, first Christmas as a family of three as their daughter turned 9 months old.

In her Instagram post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a photo of Grace Warrior with a red bow in her hair while wearing a cute dress that says "My First Christmas." Along with the sweet snap, Irwin listed some of her 9-month-old daughter's recent achievements:

"Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day. ❤️ There is so much happening in Grace Warrior's life:

⁃ Crawling

⁃ Two teeth

⁃ Getting herself from laying to sitting

⁃ Waving

⁃ High fives

⁃ Clapping

⁃ Eating solids like a champion

⁃ Loves saying 'Dada'

⁃ Best friends are Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise

⁃ Also discovered that playing with wrapping paper is her favourite!"

It's clear Grace Warrior already has her famous family's talent for befriending random animals.

Just last week, she spent some daddy-daughter time with Powell and a pair of kangaroos. Another shot of Grace Warrior from November showed her safely surrounded by a slew of marsupials.

The proud parents frequently share photos of their daughter interacting with animals at the family zoo and wildlife preservation at Australia Zoo in Queensland.