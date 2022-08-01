Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Get Excited When She Spots Photo of 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin
Bindi Irwin's little girl has a special spot in her heart for her "Grandpa Crocodile."
The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 24, shared a sweet video of daughter Grace Warrior, 16 months, exploring the Australia Zoo grounds on Sunday.
"We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace's favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile," the proud mom wrote, adding, "All the love."
In the video, Grace goes up to a sign near the habitat that has a picture of the late Steve Irwin in a construction hat and points to it.
"Do you see him? Is he over here?" Bindi encourages as Grace runs up to the sign. When Bindi asks, "Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?" Grace sweetly replies, "Yeah!"
The toddler runs back and forth between the two photos, stopping to wave one time as Bindi tells her, "I love you, sweetheart! Grandpa Crocodile loves you too!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Baby Grace Saying 'Dada' to Chandler Powell: 'The Sweetest Sound'
In May, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about how her little girl — who she shares with husband Chandler Powell — is fascinated by her late "Grandpa Crocodile."
"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi shared. "It's so fun to watch her study him."
"I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."
Bindi's daughter also shares an incredible bond with mom Terri Irwin, whom Bindi praised for being a wonderful grandma in a birthday post.
"Grace's 'Bunny,'" Bindi captioned photos of grandmother and granddaughter from throughout her first year.
"Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Bunny!"