Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott

The Irwin-Powell family took a humorous approach to Halloween, with costumes inspired by The Office

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 31, 2022 10:55 AM
Photo: Bindi Irwin/Instagram (2)

Bindi Irwin has the cutest trick-or-treater on her hands!

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star celebrated Halloween with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, in a hilarious family costume that included husband Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin, where the four dressed as characters from The Office.

Bindi and Chandler went as characters Jim and Pam in one of the show's unforgettable Halloween episodes, while Robert channeled Dwight in a number of hilarious group photos that led up to Grace's role — as Michael Scott!

"Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she's so cute. (Swipe for our World's Best Boss) Happy Halloween from #TheOffice," Bindi captioned the photos, shared on Instagram Monday.

The toddler wore a "World's Best Boss" t-shirt and held a stick toward the camera with a mischievous look on her face in the sweet photo.

Earlier this month, Bindi chatted with PEOPLE about writing the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," said Bindi.

Bindi also noted her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said.

Robert Irwin/Instagram

"I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world," she continued. "Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."

Last month, Chandler posted a family photo with his wife and daughter. While the couple wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in her khaki jumper.

In the caption, the dad honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

