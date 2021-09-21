Bindi Irwin Shares Family Selfie with Baby Grace Warrior, 5 Months: 'Got Those Sunshine Smiles'

Bindi Irwin and her family of three are full of smiles.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a selfie on Instagram Monday featuring husband Chandler Powell and their baby daughter Grace Warrior, who turns 6 months old later this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've got those sunshine smiles. ☀️," Bindi captioned the photo, which showed Powell holding up their smiley baby girl, who wore a bow on her head, as they enjoyed outdoor time together.

Last month, Bindi shared several adorable photos with her daughter on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This girl … loves a selfie." One picture showed Bindi smiling behind her baby girl, while another included Powell sitting beside the mother-daughter duo as their little one reached for the camera lens.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The couple welcomed their daughter on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Bindi told PEOPLE in June of her first few days of motherhood. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photos of 'Princess' Baby Grace, 4 Months, in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

On Thursday, Uncle Robert Irwin shared a smiley family selfie on Instagram featuring his mom Terri Irwin, sister Bindi, and brother-in-law Powell, plus baby Grace. "Grace loves a good selfie 😁," the 17-year-old captioned the post.

Back in April, Robert wrote on Instagram, "Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!"