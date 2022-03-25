Bindi Irwin and Family Pose with Photo of Late Dad Steve Irwin for Baby Grace's 1st Birthday

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter Grace Warrior celebrated her first birthday Friday at the Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin made sure her late father was a part of her daughter's big day.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, celebrated daughter Grace Warrior's 1st birthday in Australia on Friday and shared photos from the milestone on Instagram.

Bindi included a sweet family photo with her brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin. The three posed together, gazing at Bindi and husband Chandler Powell's little girl alongside a photograph of Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person. Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️"

Terri also shared a similar photo with Bindi and Grace standing by the image of her husband, writing a tribute to her granddaughter.

"Today is Grace Warrior's first birthday," she wrote. "I am amazed every day when I see her determination, curiosity, and depth of love. There is a wise old soul behind her eyes, and I am very privileged to be her grandmother."

Since welcoming Grace, Bindi has passed down her dad's love for wildlife to her daughter. For Grace's birthday festivities at the Australia Zoo, the family had a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course and more.

Bindi previously showed love to both her father and daughter Grace in January with a new tattoo. The star debuted the ink on her forearm, which reads "Graceful warrior," on Instagram.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," she explained in the caption.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she continued.